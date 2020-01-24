National Savings staffer deprived off public of their life savings

(@FahadShabbir)

Deceiving widows and retired government employees, a staffer of National Saving Organization allegedly collected to Saving Certificates of worth Rs500m

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th January, 2020) Deceiving widows and retired government employees, a staffer of National Saving Organization allegedly collected to Saving Certificates of worth Rs500m.National Saving Organization office situated at Chandni Chowk collected these certificates in the name of Tax Review from simpleton public, after collecting these certificates the culprit disappeared from the scene, the Branch Manager was ignorant and adviced the public to be patient.

Police passed on the victims to FIA for further inquiry, while the culprit Junaid cashed all the certificates.