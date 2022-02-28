National Science Technology Innovation Policy to determine future of scientific development: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the National Science Technology and Innovation Policy introduced by his ministry will play a pivotal role in determining the direction of scientific and technological development in the country.

The minister was speaking during a meeting with the Spanish Ambassador, Mr. Manuel Duran Gimenez- Rico who called on him.

Shibli Faraz said that Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics (STEAM) programs are the steps in the right direction to ensure paradigm shift in the field of education and development of young brains.

The meeting was focused on strengthening relations and co-operation in the field of Science and Technology.

The federal minister briefed the ambassador about various initiatives taken by Ministry of Science and Technology.

The ambassador appreciated the proactive role played by the federal minister and encouraged the co-operation and collaboration of two countries in the field of Science and Technology.

The federal minister said that continuous engagement with Spain for scientific collaborations will further enhance the pace of development and growth.