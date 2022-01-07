UrduPoint.com

National Security Cannot Be Defined Solely In Terms Of Military Might: Mushahid

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 08:10 PM

National security cannot be defined solely in terms of military might: Mushahid

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed Friday said, in the wake of changing global scenario, the national security cannot be defined solely in terms of military might rather it should revolve around human security challenges such as health, population management, the pandemic, climate change, food security, water scarcity and education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed Friday said, in the wake of changing global scenario, the national security cannot be defined solely in terms of military might rather it should revolve around human security challenges such as health, population management, the pandemic, climate change, food security, water scarcity and education.

Chairing the Committee's meeting, he also underlined that Kashmir and the nuclear programme were at the center of Pakistan's core national interests and these should be promoted and protected.

Senator Mushahid underscored that the need for building a sophisticated, coordinated, professional strategic communication that would present Pakistan's narrative to the outside world, adding, "in this regard parliamentary diplomacy is a key component." Mushahid said that the national security policy, which was above partisan politics, must have a broad political consensus through parliament and institutional decision-making must be the basis of the policies pursued for implementation.

National Security Adviser, Dr Moeed Yusuf at an in-camera meeting gave a comprehensive briefing to the Committee. During the briefing specific features of National Security Policy, its various dimensions and components and time lines for implementations were discussed. The National Security Adviser briefed on the process of policy formulation and the policy's salient features.The National Security Policy formation process was started in 2014 when the National Security Division was created, he added.

"Over the last seven years, an inter-government consultation process was undertaken with Federal ministries, provincial governments and all other stakeholders. Consultations were also held with academics, university students, independent policy experts and other members of civil society," he told.

Dr Moeed informed that the National Security policy was built on existing government policies and provided an overall umbrella document that would guide future policy direction in areas that impact national security. "It also examines opportunities and challenges in a fluid global environment and prioritizes policy actions for implementation.It is important that it contains an annual review and new government comes into place to ensure policy continuity and build flexibility on national security issues," he highlighted.

Dr Moeed mentioned that the policy placed economic security as the core of comprehensive security because it was recognized that only through increasing prosperity of the citizens and the overall national resources, Pakistan could invest more in strengthening human security and traditional security.

The Committee welcomed the National Security Policy as first good step, which was built on the work on national security done by previous governments.The briefing by Dr. Moeed Yusuf was followed by detailed question hour session with the members of the Committee present on the occasion.

Senators Faisal Javed, Rukhsana Zuberi, Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimoor, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, Hidayatullah and Waleed Iqbal attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Education Water Parliament Civil Society Nuclear Mushahid Hussain Syed Guide All Government

Recent Stories

30 more cases of Omicron variant, 756 of COVID det ..

30 more cases of Omicron variant, 756 of COVID detected: Murad Shah

1 minute ago
 State land worth 140mln retrieved

State land worth 140mln retrieved

1 minute ago
 Malaysian ex-leader Mahathir in hospital, second t ..

Malaysian ex-leader Mahathir in hospital, second time in weeks

1 minute ago
 Govt focuses on maximum production of wheat to ens ..

Govt focuses on maximum production of wheat to ensure food security in country: ..

1 minute ago
 President summons NA session to meet on Monday

President summons NA session to meet on Monday

4 minutes ago
 Five Nuclear Powers' Pledge to Avoid Nuclear War S ..

Five Nuclear Powers' Pledge to Avoid Nuclear War Sets Stage for Easing Tensions ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.