National Security Challenges Demand Comprehensive National Response, Strengthening Of All State Institutions: COAS

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited National Defence University (NDU) and addressed the participants of the National Security and War Course.

Addressing the War Course participants, COAS highlighted internal and external challenges to National Security and said that full spectrum of these challenges demands comprehensive national response, and strengthening of all state institutions, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS shared his thoughts on security environment of the region and his vision of enduring peace in Pakistan.

He said, "Army will keep doing all that is required of us for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress."COAS also reiterated that Pakistan Army was committed to defence and security of the country and shall continue to perform with national support.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, President NDU

