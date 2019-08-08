National Security Committee had formed a seven-member sub-committee under his chair with representation from all institutions including GHQ, ISI, law ministry, parliamentary committee on Kashmir and others: Foreign Minister

The foreign minister said that the National Security Committee had formed a seven-member sub-committee under his chair with representation from all institutions including GHQ, ISI, law ministry, parliamentary committee on Kashmir and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The foreign minister said that the National Security Committee had formed a seven-member sub-committee under his chair with representation from all institutions including GHQ, ISI , law ministry, parliamentary committee on Kashmir and others.

He said he would convene the committee meeting after returning from his Chinese visit to review the bilateral engagement with India and the decisions would be made public after sharing with the leadership.

To a question whether Pakistan would do away with the bilateral agreements like Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration to seek resolution of Kashmir disupue purely through the United Nations, the foreign minister said the committee would deliberate over the issue.

He said through its unilateral steps, India had abrogated the spirit of the Simla Agreement that had called for resolving the Kashmir dispute bilaterally.

In reaction to Indian External Affairs Minister's remarks of Kashmir being an internal Indian matter, the foreign minister cited several statements from Indian leadership in the past including Jawahar Lal Nehru who had advocated the resolution of the issue according to the wish of the Kashmiri people and had also taken the matter to the UNSC.

He said Pakistan would continue facilitating the Afghan peace process.

He said during interaction with him earlier in the day, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy had expressed his concerns over the Indian decisions amidst the efforts to revive peace in Afghanistan.

He categorically rejected the Indian notion that the revocation of Article 370 was meant to ensure the welfare of the Kashmiri people and asked whether the Indian Constitution barred them from any welfare measures in the past.

He said by deploying around 0.9 million troops in IOJ&K, India had turned the valley into a jail. He said the situation could worsen if the agitations erupt there, once the Indian government lifts curfew.

He said Pakistan was keeping the international community aware of Indian actions through different interactions and added that Pakistan feared that Indian could launch any false flag operation like Pulwama incident.

He said while keeping diplomatic offensive being the first line of defense, Pakistan would also keep safeguard to ensure national security.

To a question, the foreign minister said the international community took some time to build its opinion and observed that the world opinion had compelled India to ask Pakistan for review of downgrading trade.

He said the US administration had already rejected the Indian notion that they took the decisions on Kashmir after prior consultation with the US.

Asked to comment on the statement by UAE ambassador in India, theforeign minister said it was from an individual, not from the UAEgovernment.