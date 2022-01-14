UrduPoint.com

National Security Policy To Be Implemented In True Perspective: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 11:45 PM

National Security Advisor (NSA), Dr Moeed Yusuf on Friday said that government would take all possible measures to implement the national security policy in letter and spirit

The national security policy (NSP), would be reviewed every year, he said while talking to a private television channel.

It is an umbrella document which has been made public today, he said.

The national security policy would help ensure human as well as economic security of the country, he added.

In reply to a question about amendment in the policy, he said any new government could bring changes in the policy for better working.

To another question, he said all stakeholders were taken on board before formulation of the national security policy.

