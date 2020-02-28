UrduPoint.com
National Security Topmost Priority Of State: Spokesperson To The Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan has said national security was the topmost priority of the state and strengthening institutions were imperative for running smooth affairs of the country and democracy as well.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government and opposition should sit together without any condition for strengthening the national institutions.

He said it was very unfortunate that political parties had ruled the country for many decades but failed to make strong institutions. Political parties should learn from their past mistakes, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif was ill but not leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif and he should return to the country immediately because it was an injustice with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers, adding that it did not suit the political leadership to deceive their workers and left them alone in crisis.

He said law was equal for everyone and rule of law should be implemented with its full in letter and spirit.

He said public money should not be used for personal publicity.

To another query, about coronavirus, he said everybody should fight with it and stood together for working against its spreading, adding no one should create panic in this regard.

He said it was the difficult time for China and Pakistan was standing by its time tested friend at this hour of trial and tribulation, due to the reason, the president of China had thanked to Prime Minister Imran Khan in that regard.

He said Chinese government was providing full care to all Pakistani citizen in China, adding all Pakistani students were healthy and their medical tests were cleared regarding the virus.

