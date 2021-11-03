UrduPoint.com

National Security Workshop Participants Visit Air Headquarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:56 PM

The participants of 23rd National Security Workshop from National Defence University visited Air Headquarters on Wednesday

The contingent was led by DG ISSRA, NDU Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release.

The contingent was led by DG ISSRA, NDU Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release.

A briefing on "Organization of PAF and nature of its operations" was given to the visiting participants of National Security Workshop.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, while addressing the participants said that Air and Space power has always been the decisive enabler of operations in the land and maritime environments.

Referring to the regional geo-political environment, he said that PAF was fully cognizant of the security challenges and actively pursuing its operational development plans.

He further added that Pakistan Air Force attached utmost importance to its operational preparedness and remained ready to respond to any challenge to the national security.

Later, the Air Chief also interacted with the participants of Security Workshop and answered their questions.

The visiting members of National Security Workshop included parliamentarians, faculty members and senior military as well as civil officers.

