National Seminar held on 'Ageing & Inclusive Development'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A landmark two-day National Seminar on Ageing and Inclusive Development was held in Islamabad, organized by the Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with the Foundation for Ageing and Inclusive Development (FAID).

The seminar brought together policymakers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and civil society representatives to address the challenges faced by Pakistan’s ageing population and explore innovative and policy-driven solutions.

The seminar opened with remarks by Syed Moeez Kakahkhail, CEO of FAID, who underscored the importance of collaborative action to secure the dignity, health, and inclusion of older people in Pakistan.

Saba Sadiq, Parliamentary Secretary at the Ministry of Human Rights, highlighted government initiatives, including dedicated wards for senior citizens in Federal hospitals, and pledged continued support for this cause.

Arif Shamim, Director General (Development) at the Ministry, announced plans for a state-of-the-art old age home in Islamabad, reinforcing the government’s commitment to care for older citizens.

A significant session featured Shahzado Khaskheli, Head of Programs at FAID, who presented on the role of technological innovations in healthcare. He highlighted examples from around the globe, such as telemedicine platforms and wearable health devices, and stressed the need for similar advancements in Pakistan.

During the day, FAID also introduced its Digital Resource Library on Ageing, an innovative platform .This digital library is a comprehensive repository of data and resources aimed at supporting academicians, health professionals, and students in conducting research and advocacy on ageing. Mr. Shah emphasized that the library will serve as a critical tool for fostering informed discussions and policy development.

The second day delved into federal and provincial efforts to implement Senior Citizen Acts. Presentations by representatives from the Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Poverty Alleviation, and Ministry of Planning highlighted key achievements and challenges in advancing policies for older people.

Provincial social welfare departments shared their experiences, best practices, and challenges in implementing ageing-related policies.

A key moment was the launch of FAID’s study on Social Protection of Older People in Pakistan. The study analyzed three flagship programs—BISP (Benazir Income Support Program), Sehat Sahulat Card, and Ba Himat Buzurg Program—offering insights into their impact and areas for improvement. During the session, Mr. Arshad, CEO of the Sehat Sahulat Program, praised the study and shared strategies to enhance healthcare access for older people. CEO Punjab Social Protection Authority - Ba Himat Buzurg Program, Ali Shahzad and BISP Deputy Director also provided valuable input, emphasizing the need for inclusive social protection measures.

Throughout the seminar, speakers and panelists called for strengthened collaboration among federal and provincial governments, civil society, and the private sector to ensure comprehensive care for older people. The event concluded with the distribution of shields to contributors and a group photo, symbolizing the collective commitment to making ageing and inclusive development a national priority.

With 13.5 million older people in Pakistan, this seminar served as a timely reminder of the urgent need for innovative policies, inclusive programs, and sustained advocacy to address the unique challenges of ageing.