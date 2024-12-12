National Seminar on Ageing and Inclusive Development Held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A pivotal two-day seminar on Ageing and Inclusive Development convened in the capital, addressing pressing issues faced by Pakistan’s rapidly growing older population. Hosted by the Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with the Foundation for Ageing and Inclusive Development (FAID)—a network member of HelpAge International—the event underscored the urgent need for policy interventions and innovative solutions to uplift the lives of older citizens.

The seminar started with the launching of FAID and opened with remarks from Syed Moeez Kakahkhail, CEO of FAID, who highlighted the organization’s mission to advocate for the rights and inclusion of older people in national development strategies. “We aim to create an equitable society where every older person has access to the care, respect, and opportunities they deserve,” he said.

Chief guest Ms Saba Sadiq, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Human Rights, lauded FAID and its partners for their advocacy efforts. She emphasized the government’s initiatives for senior citizens, including the establishment of specialized wards in Federal hospitals. "Our government is committed to ensuring the dignity and well-being of older people," she stated, pledging continued support for initiatives aimed at improving their quality of life.

Adding to this, Arif Shamim, Director General (Development) at the Ministry of Human Rights, announced plans for a state-of-the-art old age home in Islamabad. The facility, he said, would serve as a model for future projects, providing comprehensive care and support for older citizens.

The event also featured a presentation by Mr Shahzado Khaskheli, FAID’s Head of Programs, who addressed the dire need for specialized geriatric healthcare. “Pakistan has only two trained geriatricians for a population of 13.5 million older people,” he said, calling for immediate investment in training healthcare professionals and adopting technological innovations to enhance care services.

A lively panel discussion on Senior Citizen Acts and Geriatric Care brought together prominent voices, including Ms. Musarrat Rani, a seasoned health expert; Mr Ayyaz Ahmad, Director of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP); and Dr Irum Naveed, Deputy Executive Director of PIMS Hospital. Moderated by Dr Muhammad Arif of the Ministry of Human Rights, the discussion explored how to integrate geriatric care into Pakistan’s medical education system. Panelists urged collaboration between the Ministry, FAID, and the Planning Commission to launch targeted capacity-building programs.

During the session, Mr Sajjad Hussain Shah, Program Coordinator at FAID, introduced the newly launched Resource Center on Ageing, a digital platform aimed at advancing research and advocacy on ageing. The platform will house comprehensive data to support academicians, health professionals, and students in conducting research on ageing-related issues. Mr Shah described it as a groundbreaking initiative that will serve as a knowledge hub for stakeholders working on ageing in Pakistan.

The day concluded with an urgent call to action: establish a senior citizen fund to finance healthcare and other essential services, and implement awareness campaigns on the care of older people in educational institutions and mass media.

The second day of the seminar, scheduled for December 12, will focus on reviewing the implementation of Senior Citizen Acts in Pakistan's provinces and the Islamabad Capital Territory. It will also feature the launch of FAID’s landmark research study on the social protection of older people, offering critical insights into how policies can better serve this vulnerable population.

With 13.5 million older people in Pakistan—a figure expected to rise dramatically in the coming decades—this seminar highlights the urgent need for a cohesive national strategy to address ageing and inclusivity.