National Single Curriculum to bring all classes of society at one platform: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that only National Single uniform Curriculum can be helpful in bringing all the classes of society at one platform.

He was chairing a meeting here at ministry to review the fresh development on Single National Curriculum. Senior officials of the ministry briefed the meeting about the latest updates regarding Single National Curriculum.

The minister said the dream of "One Nation" and "United Pakistan" cannot be achieved until the classification system not end in the country.

He said that National Curriculum was implemented in the developed countries of Europe while it was also successfully applied by some Asian Countries.

He assured that the standard of the Single National Curriculum in Pakistan will not be lower than international level. The new curriculum will not only increase the capacity building of our children but it would also highlight their natural abilities, he added.

Shafqat Mahmood directed the officials to inform the provinces and all relevant stakeholders about the new development in Single National Curriculum, adding that in that regard at least two monthly meetings would be arranged with the provinces and other stakeholders.

He said that "we cannot claim that single national curriculum will at once bring equality in all the education system but it will be first step towards uniformity in the education system.