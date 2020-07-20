UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Single Curriculum To Bring All Classes Of Society At One Platform: Shafqat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

National Single Curriculum to bring all classes of society at one platform: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that only National Single uniform Curriculum can be helpful in bringing all the classes of society at one platform.

He was chairing a meeting here at ministry to review the fresh development on Single National Curriculum. Senior officials of the ministry briefed the meeting about the latest updates regarding Single National Curriculum.

The minister said the dream of "One Nation" and "United Pakistan" cannot be achieved until the classification system not end in the country.

He said that National Curriculum was implemented in the developed countries of Europe while it was also successfully applied by some Asian Countries.

He assured that the standard of the Single National Curriculum in Pakistan will not be lower than international level. The new curriculum will not only increase the capacity building of our children but it would also highlight their natural abilities, he added.

Shafqat Mahmood directed the officials to inform the provinces and all relevant stakeholders about the new development in Single National Curriculum, adding that in that regard at least two monthly meetings would be arranged with the provinces and other stakeholders.

He said that "we cannot claim that single national curriculum will at once bring equality in all the education system but it will be first step towards uniformity in the education system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Europe All Asia

Recent Stories

Hope Probe a milestone in UAE, Arab achievements: ..

6 minutes ago

Successful launch of Hope Probe reflects vision of ..

21 minutes ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate remains at over 15-year h ..

22 seconds ago

Local politician apologies over taking singer Gul ..

24 seconds ago

FBISE announces SSC-II results under govt's promot ..

25 seconds ago

Fakhar chairs PMEX meeting, discusses cotton hedgi ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.