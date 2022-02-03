National Ski Championship begins in Naltar

National Ski Championship began in Naltar Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan and Pakistan Air Force on Thursday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :National Ski Championship began in Naltar Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan and Pakistan Air Force on Thursday.

75 skiers from nine teams including PAF, Pak Army, GB Scouts, Gilgit-Baltistan Winter Sports Association, Punjab, KPK, Hindu Kush, Islamabad and Civil Aviation are participating in the week-long event.

The closing ceremony of the National Ski Championship will be held on February 10.

It is to be noted that Sadia Khan ski champion will start from February 18 in the ongoing winter sports in Naltar while Shah Khan ski competitions will start from February 25.