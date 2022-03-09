UrduPoint.com

National Skill University Observes International Women's Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 07:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :National Skill University Islamabad (NSU) on Wednesday observed International Women's Day.

Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor, Rawalpindi Women University, was the chief guest on the occasion, while students, employees, and Vice Chancellor of the university participated in the cake cutting ceremony and a brisk walk arranged for the day.

Chief Guest, Prof.

Anila highlighted the aspects of women empowerment through learning contemporary skills.

According to her, the NSU will emerge as a role model for promoting inclusiveness through providing equal opportunities for skills learning irrespective of gender.

Vice Chancellor, NSU thanked Prof. Anila Kamal and shared his vision about respect of women. Students, faculty members and the chief guest appreciated arrangements to celebrate this day befittingly in a newly established university.

