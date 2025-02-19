National Skills University achieves international accreditation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) City and Guilds UK, a global authority in skills development since 1876, has conferred international accreditation upon the National Skills University(NSU) Islamabad.

This prestigious recognition shows the institution’s commitment to delivering world-class vocational education, aligning its standards with global best practices, and ultimately empowering Pakistani youth to compete in international job markets.

The accreditation, facilitated through the collaborative efforts of GEMS middle East and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), heralds a new era of opportunity for skilled professionals in Pakistan.

By securing this endorsement, the National Skills University Islamabad has solidified its standing as a center of excellence. Moreover, it has also unlocked new career pathways for its students, particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and European countries—regions actively seeking technically proficient workers.

According to Mr. Tabish Fareedi, Country Representative for City & Guilds UK, a Royal Chartered Institute has long been synonymous with excellence in vocational training. Its certification is regarded as a gold standard, equipping individuals with future-proof competencies essential for navigating the complexities of an evolving global workforce.

The arrival of this accreditation in Pakistan is credited to the visionary leadership of NAVTTC Chairperson Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad and her team. Their tireless efforts in elevating skills education and fostering international collaborations have made this milestone a reality, positioning Pakistan as a major contributor to the global vocational education landscape.

At the heart of this achievement was a ceremonial gathering in Islamabad, where Chairperson NAVTTC, Ms. Gulmina Bilal, officially awarded certificates to accredited institutions.

The event, marked by a spirit of ambition and progress, was a testament to Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to vocational excellence.

By integrating internationally recognized certifications into its curriculum, National Skills University Islamabad has taken a decisive step toward bridging the gap between domestic education and global employment demands.

At the occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor of National Skills University Islamabad, expressed his gratitude to Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad for her steadfast support throughout the accreditation process.

He underscored the transformative impact of City and Guilds certification on Pakistan’s workforce, asserting that such initiatives will enhance employment prospects and contribute to the nation’s broader economic development.

As the world increasingly acknowledges the critical role of skills-based education in driving innovation and economic resilience, Pakistan’s embrace of internationally recognized vocational certifications marks a pivotal shift.

The City and Guilds accreditation of National Skills University Islamabad is more than a badge of honor; it is a gateway to global opportunities, an affirmation of excellence, and a resounding declaration that Pakistan’s skilled workforce is ready to take on the world.