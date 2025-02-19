Open Menu

National Skills University Achieves International Accreditation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM

National Skills University achieves international accreditation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) City and Guilds UK, a global authority in skills development since 1876, has conferred international accreditation upon the National Skills University(NSU) Islamabad.

This prestigious recognition shows the institution’s commitment to delivering world-class vocational education, aligning its standards with global best practices, and ultimately empowering Pakistani youth to compete in international job markets.

The accreditation, facilitated through the collaborative efforts of GEMS middle East and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), heralds a new era of opportunity for skilled professionals in Pakistan.

By securing this endorsement, the National Skills University Islamabad has solidified its standing as a center of excellence. Moreover, it has also unlocked new career pathways for its students, particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and European countries—regions actively seeking technically proficient workers.

According to Mr. Tabish Fareedi, Country Representative for City & Guilds UK, a Royal Chartered Institute has long been synonymous with excellence in vocational training. Its certification is regarded as a gold standard, equipping individuals with future-proof competencies essential for navigating the complexities of an evolving global workforce.

The arrival of this accreditation in Pakistan is credited to the visionary leadership of NAVTTC Chairperson Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad and her team. Their tireless efforts in elevating skills education and fostering international collaborations have made this milestone a reality, positioning Pakistan as a major contributor to the global vocational education landscape.

At the heart of this achievement was a ceremonial gathering in Islamabad, where Chairperson NAVTTC, Ms. Gulmina Bilal, officially awarded certificates to accredited institutions.

The event, marked by a spirit of ambition and progress, was a testament to Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to vocational excellence.

By integrating internationally recognized certifications into its curriculum, National Skills University Islamabad has taken a decisive step toward bridging the gap between domestic education and global employment demands.

At the occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor of National Skills University Islamabad, expressed his gratitude to Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad for her steadfast support throughout the accreditation process.

He underscored the transformative impact of City and Guilds certification on Pakistan’s workforce, asserting that such initiatives will enhance employment prospects and contribute to the nation’s broader economic development.

As the world increasingly acknowledges the critical role of skills-based education in driving innovation and economic resilience, Pakistan’s embrace of internationally recognized vocational certifications marks a pivotal shift.

The City and Guilds accreditation of National Skills University Islamabad is more than a badge of honor; it is a gateway to global opportunities, an affirmation of excellence, and a resounding declaration that Pakistan’s skilled workforce is ready to take on the world.

Recent Stories

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

13 minutes ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

27 minutes ago
 Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

43 minutes ago
 Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

1 hour ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

2 hours ago
 PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Gover ..

PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi

3 hours ago
 Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Par ..

Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant

3 hours ago
 EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy C ..

EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Dem ..

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan