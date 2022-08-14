UrduPoint.com

National Skills University Celebrates Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

National Skills University celebrates Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Seventy-Fifth Independence Day was observed at the National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) with full zeal and dedication.

The Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, was the chief guest on the occasion.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, the guest planted a fig tree as a symbol of reaping the benefits of youth energies in the national development and overall economic support.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor, National Skills University Islamabad, and Vice Chairman, National Technology Council, welcomed Chairman HEC and thanked him for participating in the festivities of Independence Day celebrations at the NSU.

This is the first official visit of the HEC leader after assuming his position.

Dozens of NSU employees' children presented heartwarming national songs and speeches about the chronological developments in Pakistan.

The NSU Vice Chancellor highlighted the importance of skills education by quoting a sentence from the Quaid e Azam message to The All-Pakistan Educational Conference in 1947 "I must emphasize that greater attention should be paid to technical and vocational education." Chairman HEC, in his address, besides congratulating all Pakistani on the occasion of Independence Day, asked everyone to give utmost respect to teachers and religious scholars who have immense potential to motivate Pakistani youth to acquire skills and associated knowledge.

According to him, skills education aligning with contemporary technologies is the future of Pakistan.

Pakistan has above 60% of youth ready to get the benefits of knowledge and skills that can improve their lives through better earnings.

In reciprocation, all these skilled youth can support the national economy and will bring prosperity to our nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Education Quaid E Azam Visit Independence HEC All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

17 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

17 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

17 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.