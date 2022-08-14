National Skills University celebrates Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Seventy-Fifth Independence Day was observed at the National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) with full zeal and dedication.

The Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, was the chief guest on the occasion.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, the guest planted a fig tree as a symbol of reaping the benefits of youth energies in the national development and overall economic support.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor, National Skills University Islamabad, and Vice Chairman, National Technology Council, welcomed Chairman HEC and thanked him for participating in the festivities of Independence Day celebrations at the NSU.

This is the first official visit of the HEC leader after assuming his position.

Dozens of NSU employees' children presented heartwarming national songs and speeches about the chronological developments in Pakistan.

The NSU Vice Chancellor highlighted the importance of skills education by quoting a sentence from the Quaid e Azam message to The All-Pakistan Educational Conference in 1947 "I must emphasize that greater attention should be paid to technical and vocational education." Chairman HEC, in his address, besides congratulating all Pakistani on the occasion of Independence Day, asked everyone to give utmost respect to teachers and religious scholars who have immense potential to motivate Pakistani youth to acquire skills and associated knowledge.

According to him, skills education aligning with contemporary technologies is the future of Pakistan.

Pakistan has above 60% of youth ready to get the benefits of knowledge and skills that can improve their lives through better earnings.

In reciprocation, all these skilled youth can support the national economy and will bring prosperity to our nation.