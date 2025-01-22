Open Menu

National Skills University Earns Prestigious Candidacy For European Vocational Excellence Certification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM

National Skills University earns prestigious candidacy for European Vocational Excellence Certification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) In a landmark achievement for technical and vocational education in Pakistan, the National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) has received candidacy for the prestigious “Committed to Excellence” certificate and badge from the International Self-Assessment Tool for Centres of Vocational Excellence (ISATCOVE).

This recognition, supported by the European Commission and implemented by the European Training Foundation (ETF), places NSU among an elite group of institutions striving for global standards in vocational education.

A letter addressed to NSU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar congratulated the university for successfully completing the ISATCOVE self-assessment process and lauded the institution’s commitment to enhancing vocational excellence.

The letter stated, “The Committed to Excellence certificate and badge will recognize your school’s effort in actively engaging in ISATCOVE self-assessment to enhance your level of vocational excellence.

This recognition is designed to encourage a culture of continuous improvement, helping institutions identify areas that need development and take meaningful steps toward achieving excellence in vocational education.”

ISATCOVE, an initiative to elevate vocational education and training (VET) standards globally, was piloted in 2023.

By 2024-25, the organization has extended it to a select group of VET providers. The program offers comprehensive training, guidance, and mentoring, from planning and execution to interpreting results and formulating actionable improvement plans.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar expressed his gratitude and congratulated NSU faculty members, specifically Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad and Ms. Spogmai Shahab, along with the entire team, for their unwavering dedication over the past six months.

“This achievement underscores NSU’s commitment to fostering technical and vocational education excellence. It is not just a recognition but a call to continue our efforts toward setting global benchmarks,” Dr. Mukhtar said.

NSU’s recognition under ISATCOVE comes as the university expands its international collaborations.

As a member of the UNESCO-UNEVOC International Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, NSU actively fosters innovation, shares best practices, and strengthens global vocational education networks.

This milestone not only marks a significant achievement for NSU but also signals a promising future for vocational education in Pakistan, reinforcing NSU’s role as a pioneer in developing skills for a dynamic, globally connected workforce.

