National Skills University provides employment opportunities to skilled women of rural areas: VC

The vice chancellor of the first National Skills University of the country Dr Mukhtar Monday said the varsity would establish a digital skills village at national level to provide employment opportunities to the skilled women especially living in rural areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The vice chancellor of the first National Skills University of the country Dr Mukhtar Monday said the varsity would establish a digital skills village at national level to provide employment opportunities to the skilled women especially living in rural areas.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Dr Mukhtar said the admissions for the diploma and short courses in the university would be announced in March 2020. While, the admissions for the five degree programmes of BS level would be offered in September this year.

Emphasizing the future goals of the university, the vice chancellor said that the skilled workforce would not only provide employability opportunities in the local industry, but also to the other Muslim countries.

"Pakistan had small number of industries so the focus would be made on the other Muslim countries to adjust our degree holder skilled youth," he remarked.

He believed that it was the first university of country, which would play a role of bridge between the graduates and employers as academia-industry relation were need of the hour.

He said that all steps were being taken with the support of the Higher Education Commission and the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.

He said the curriculum of the short courses and diplomas would be prepared by university through experts while the preparation of degree level curriculum would be made possible with the cooperation of national and international level institutes providing quality technical and vocational education.

"We were making efforts to provide maximum opportunities for the students of Skills University keeping in view the modern age of technology". The university would also play its role in character building of those students having BS degrees in skills sector," he maintained.

He ensured merit-based induction of the faculties as well as other supporting staff for the National Skills University as it was the first university of the country.

He also informed that initially, the foreign professional faculty would be hired for the university.

He said that a US-based delegation consisting of professionals in skills education would made a visit to the university in the month of May this years, adding that they would learn from their expertise.

AT the BS level, he said the degree programmes including automotive engineering, bio medical engineering, electronics, building technology and environment and computer engineering, would be launched.

He said the industry would be taken on board while adopting the artificial intelligence programme and added the computer engineering programme would support the artificial intelligence programme.

He also underlined the importance of bio-medical engineering in modern era, saying that it will help in the maintenance and look after of the expensive equipments installed in the hospitals.

To a question, he said that the summary for the appointment of 16 senate members of the university would be approved by the President of Pakistan within next a few days.