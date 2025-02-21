National Skills University & Rescue 1122’s hosting safety training workshop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The recent collaboration between National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) and Rescue 1122 in hosting a life-saving Occupational Health and Safety Training Workshop in Islamabad highlights the critical need for preparedness in both professional and everyday settings.

The workshop, organized by the NSU’s Department of Electrical Engineering Technology, provided participants hands-on training in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), First Aid, and Fire Extinguisher usage.

These are occupational skills and fundamental life-saving techniques that can mean the difference between life and death in critical situations.

NSU’s initiative is a model for integrating safety into the educational framework in a country where workplace safety often takes a backseat to production goals, and the practicality of the workshop ensures its effectiveness.

“Ensuring safety is not just about compliance; it’s about saving lives,” said Mr. Waqas, Chief Instructor from Rescue 1122. This sentiment is particularly relevant in high-risk fields like electrical engineering, where exposure to electrical shocks, fire hazards, and equipment malfunctions is an inherent reality.

The workshop provided a stark reminder that safety training should not be an afterthought; it should be embedded within professional education and workplace culture.

Participants walked away with more than certificates; they gained confidence in responding effectively to emergencies.

They acquired specific skills such as CPR, first aid, and fire extinguisher techniques.

Dr. Waqas Arif, an Assistant Professor at NSU, encapsulated the experience succinctly: “This workshop has been an eye-opener. Learning these techniques will not only help us in our professional careers but also enable us to assist others in everyday emergencies.”

Pakistan’s emergency response services have been reactive rather than preventive for years.

The partnership between NSU and Rescue 1122 represents a shift towards a more proactive approach, focusing on education and training to prevent workplace accidents before they happen.

This proactive approach is about fulfilling regulatory requirements and instilling a culture of preparedness that extends beyond institutional walls, inspiring and motivating others to follow.

More institutions, particularly those in technical and high-risk fields, should follow NSU’s lead in embedding health and safety training into their curricula.

As students, educators, and professionals, your active participation in promoting safety training is crucial. Public-private partnerships, like the one demonstrated here, can play a pivotal role in addressing Pakistan’s workplace safety challenges.

Looking ahead, NSU and Rescue 1122 have signaled their intent to continue collaborating on safety training programs, workshops, and community outreach initiatives.

This commitment is commendable, but it must be sustained and expanded. A safer workforce is a more resilient workforce, and in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape, resilience is the key to progress.

At a time when the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), characterized by the fusion of technologies and the blurring of lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres, is reshaping job markets and industries, it is paramount to ensure that workers are equipped not only with technical skills but also with essential safety training.

According to Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, NSU’s vision to integrate such training into its academic programs aligns with this new reality, ensuring that graduates are job-ready and socially responsible citizens.

He praised the efforts of Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad and his team in organizing this event.

The collaboration between NSU and Rescue 1122 is a model for what workplace safety initiatives should look practical, accessible, and impactful.

It is a step towards a future where safety is not an afterthought but a fundamental component of education and professional development. In that future, lives will be saved not by chance but by preparedness