National Skills University secures 1st position in national coding competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The students of the department of Information & Engineering Technology, National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad have secured the first position in the national level Coding Competition.

According to the University, these competitions were organized in the name of Softfest 2022 at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad.

Vice Chancellor NSU said that this achievement reflects a unique University Advisory Council initiative of the public-private partnership model.

Importantly, he said, all Advisory Council members were devoting their time and resources to promoting skills education at the University and across the country.

VC said that a skilled workforce can always find better job opportunities with better earnings than the unskilled.

He requested students to learn coding and other skills needed in the country.

The founder vice-chancellor of National Skills University Islamabad assumed charge in October 2019 and had uplifted the university into a dynamic skills development institution for the past several years.

The university is providing specialized education in various technical subjects including biotechnology, computing, electrical, mechanical, medical, and information engineering.

Apart from a number of undergraduate programs in various disciplines, the university also offers short-term skilling and reskilling programs in trades widely look after by employers in the country and abroad.

The advisory council of the university is chaired by Mazhar Walji from House of Habib.

The council is supported by university senate members Zoheer Asheer and Adnan Asdar of Multinet. It also includes many prominent members from top industries in Pakistan.

Notably, National Skills University Islamabad has a unique recognition in the country as a member of the UNESCO International Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The university has also been honored as a member of the network's Co-Action Plan 2022 for the project "Future Institutional Capacity for a Post-Covid-19 World".

It is worth mentioning here that President Dr Arif Alvi in a video message on social media platform released by the Presidency, has congratulated the university for wining the first position in Coding Competition.

In the video message released by the Presidency, it is said that "I would like to congratulate the students of National Skills University Islamabad for winning the coding competition".

Dr Alvi noted that some of Pakistan's leading companies, provided valuable support in the form of IT equipment, curriculum planning and delivery, which contributed to this success.

The students, faculty, employees, vice chancellor and advisory council members of National Skills University Islamabad have highly appreciated the President's message.

It is also worth mentioning here that the President of the State as the Chancellor and the Chairman of the Senate of the University gives commendable guidance to this university on a permanent basis.