UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Skills University Trains Youth In Surveying Skills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:43 PM

National Skills University trains youth in surveying skills

A group of female students from the Government Polytechnic Institute for Women, H-8 Islamabad, spent a day in the National Skills University (NSU) workshops to learn surveying skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :A group of female students from the Government Polytechnic Institute for Women, H-8 Islamabad, spent a day in the National Skills University (NSU) workshops to learn surveying skills.

This training program included hands-on sessions conducted by Huma Israr, Eng. Maleeha Joohi and Muhammad Awais Hussain from the Civil Engineering Technology Department, said a press release on Friday. Surveying skills are required in the construction of buildings, roads, highways and dams.

They involve "the process of determining relative position of natural and man-made features on or under the earth's surface, followed by the presentation of this information either graphically in the form of plans or numerically in the form of tables and the setting out of measurements on the earth's surface.

According to the Vice Chancellor of National Skills University, such skill training to female students are being provided on the specific instructions of Mr. Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training, who is also Pro-Chancellor of the University.

Further elaborating on the training, the Vice Chancellor said that girls are excelling in various skills programs. Aligning with the vision of the Prime Minister's "Skills for All" initiative, the National Skills University Islamabad is emerging as the leading institution in the country for training youth in various skills through short training to appreciate the importance of vocational and contemporary education.

Offering such programs at schools and college levels will encourage youth to pursue their education in various technological fields, thus creating economic pro environments through promoting entrepreneurship in the country and job-ready skills highly demanded globally.

According to the Vice Chancellor, this is the only university in the country recognized internationally by the UNESCO/UNEVOC in vocational education to impart contemporary skills aligning with emerging technologies.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Education Women All From Government

Recent Stories

French Army Eliminates Terrorist in Mali Involved ..

1 minute ago

Proposed budgetary measures of Sales Tax, FED

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court dismisses JDW sugar mills' plea ..

2 minutes ago

Tsunami Early Warning Siren System installed in Me ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel Says Support for Multilateralism Puts G7 on ..

2 minutes ago

Budget 2021-22; CPEC SEZ enterprises to be exempte ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.