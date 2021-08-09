National song competition held at Rawalpindi Arts Council

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Monday arranged a competition of national songs at the Cultural Complex, cricket Stadium, in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

RAC Director Waqar Ahmed said that celebrations of Independence Day would be continued till August 14 at RAC.

"It is our responsibility to educate children and the youth about the value of Independence Day and provide them information about it through cultural activities, he added. During the competition, the performers presented famous national songs.

He said that the children have expressed their immense love for Pakistan through popular songs.

Waqar further said that the young generation of Pakistan was creative and making a name for itself in other fields besides education.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were distributed to the winners.