National song competition held on third day of academic week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The third day of the academic week, organized by the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE), featured National Song (Milli Naghama) competition in which the directorates of the educational institutions affiliated with the Federal Board participated.

According to the details, in the national song competitions, Manahil Fatima (Fazaiya Inter College E-9, Islamabad) won the first place in the SSC level competitions, while Talha Hafeez (Fuji Foundation school and College, Rawalpindi) secured the second position and Maryam Sunny (FG Degree College, Lahore) was awarded the third position.

Similarly, in HSSC level national songs competition, Malaika Noor Shaikh (Imlah Foundation School College, Rawalpindi) won the first, Mah Noor (Bahria College Zafar Camp E-8, Islamabad) the second and Usman Ahmed (SLS School G-11/1, Islamabad) won the third position.

On this occasion, Director of Federal Education Board Mirza Ali welcomed the teachers, children, parents and distinguished guests.

Appreciating the hard work and dedication of the children participating in the competition, he extended congratulations and said that the Federal Board always stood by the side of such talented students.

On this occasion, special guest Secretary Federal Education Board Rao Atiq Ahmed congratulated the children who secured positions and distributed prizes among them.