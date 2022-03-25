'National Song Singing' event organized at RWU to mark Pakistan Day

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The 'National Song Singing' event was organized here at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) to mark the Pakistan Day.

The event was organized by the Media Club of the university in collaboration with Voice of Punjab, according to press statement issued by the university here.

Speaking on the occasion, RWU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal while highlighting the importance of Pakistan Day said that such events help in enhancing love and importance of the nation among the children.

She expressed the hope that the young generation, with its passion and dedication, would play an important role in country's development.

On this occasion, Head of Mass Communication Department, Dr Asma Zahoor appreciated the Media Club for organizing the event adding that these activities strengthen respect for nation.

Among others the event was attended by faculty members and student of the university, the press release added.