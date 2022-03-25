UrduPoint.com

'National Song Singing' Event Organized At RWU To Mark Pakistan Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 02:30 PM

'National Song Singing' event organized at RWU to mark Pakistan Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The 'National Song Singing' event was organized here at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) to mark the Pakistan Day.

The event was organized by the Media Club of the university in collaboration with Voice of Punjab, according to press statement issued by the university here.

Speaking on the occasion, RWU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal while highlighting the importance of Pakistan Day said that such events help in enhancing love and importance of the nation among the children.

She expressed the hope that the young generation, with its passion and dedication, would play an important role in country's development.

On this occasion, Head of Mass Communication Department, Dr Asma Zahoor appreciated the Media Club for organizing the event adding that these activities strengthen respect for nation.

Among others the event was attended by faculty members and student of the university, the press release added.

Related Topics

Punjab Pakistan Day Student Young Rawalpindi Women Media Event Love

Recent Stories

The miracle of '92

The miracle of '92

39 minutes ago
 ADB approves 300m dollars loan for Pakistan

ADB approves 300m dollars loan for Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 Tons of meat burnt for witchcraft in Bani Gala: Sh ..

Tons of meat burnt for witchcraft in Bani Gala: Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 NA will meet at Parliament House today

NA will meet at Parliament House today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>