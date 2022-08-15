National song, speech competitions held at PAC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council, in collaboration with All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association, on Monday organized a national song, tableaus and speech competition to mark Pakistan's Independence day celebrations. .

Chairman Pakistan Green Task Force Dr Jamal Nasir was the chief guest of the programme.

Dr Jamal said that Independence day was the day of renewal of the pledge to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

"The establishment of Pakistan is a blessing for the Muslims of the subcontinent," he added.

He said that the forefathers sacrificed their lives for an independent state, adding there was a need to make the young generation aware of the freedom movement.

Finally, he congratulated all the children who participated in the competitions.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad, speaking on the occasion, said that the Pakistan Movement was the spirit of freedom and sacrifice.

"We can brighten the country's future by realizing the value of freedom, and our first and last priority should be the stability of Pakistan," he said.

Ayesha, Ayesha Daniyal, Muhammad Ali and Abrasha got first, second, third and fourth positions in the national song competition.

Noor Sehar, Aishal, Roshana Malik and Arfa Malik were awarded the first, second, third and fourth prizes in the speech contest.

In the tableau competition, Iqra school came first, City Lyceum second, New education School third and ASA School fourth.

The chief guest and the director of Arts Council distributed shields and appreciation certificates among the position holders.

A large number of students from the twin cities participated in the competitions.