UrduPoint.com

National Song, Speech Competitions Held At PAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

National song, speech competitions held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council, in collaboration with All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association, on Monday organized a national song, tableaus and speech competition to mark Pakistan's Independence day celebrations. .

Chairman Pakistan Green Task Force Dr Jamal Nasir was the chief guest of the programme.

Dr Jamal said that Independence day was the day of renewal of the pledge to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

"The establishment of Pakistan is a blessing for the Muslims of the subcontinent," he added.

He said that the forefathers sacrificed their lives for an independent state, adding there was a need to make the young generation aware of the freedom movement.

Finally, he congratulated all the children who participated in the competitions.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad, speaking on the occasion, said that the Pakistan Movement was the spirit of freedom and sacrifice.

"We can brighten the country's future by realizing the value of freedom, and our first and last priority should be the stability of Pakistan," he said.

Ayesha, Ayesha Daniyal, Muhammad Ali and Abrasha got first, second, third and fourth positions in the national song competition.

Noor Sehar, Aishal, Roshana Malik and Arfa Malik were awarded the first, second, third and fourth prizes in the speech contest.

In the tableau competition, Iqra school came first, City Lyceum second, New education School third and ASA School fourth.

The chief guest and the director of Arts Council distributed shields and appreciation certificates among the position holders.

A large number of students from the twin cities participated in the competitions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Young Nasir Independence Muhammad Ali Muslim All From

Recent Stories

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of inves ..

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of investment

1 hour ago
 UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana ..

UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz by ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt ..

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt over Victims of Abu Sefein Chu ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022 ..

Vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022, According to a Counterpoint ..

2 hours ago
 STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st C ..

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st Century Learning with Robotics ..

3 hours ago
 Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks argument ..

Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks arguments on bail plea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.