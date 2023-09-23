Open Menu

National Special Education Centre Celebrates World Sign Languages Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The National Special education Centre (NSEC) on Saturday celebrated International Sign Languages Day to apprise the masses on the importance of sign language for an inclusive society.

The world celebrates International Day of Sign Languages (IDSL) on September 23 every year to recognize the significance of sign language for an inclusive society. The Sign languages enable the deaf people to equally share and contribute in day-to-day lives, a news release said.

Stretched on 9 acres, the National Special Education Centre for hearing impaired children H-9/4 is the public centre for educational and social rehabilitation of hearing impaired children.

About 600 students are enrolled in kindergarten to graduation classes and seek knowledge through total communication with a vital emphasis on Pakistan Sign Language.

The students cheered in colourful dresses and raised slogans in sign language to express their happiness on the day. Declamations in sign languages and art and craft activities were held in the centre. The winners were awarded prizes with the collaboration of the Parents Teachers Association.

Director of the centre Shahbaz Khalid stressed the need for advocacy and accessibility of sign language everywhere every time as the theme of IDSL 2023 is "A World Where Deaf People Everywhere Can Sign Anywhere"

