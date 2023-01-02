UrduPoint.com

National Sport Climbing Championships Conclude

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 06:10 PM

National Sport Climbing Championships conclude

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :National Sport Climbing Championships, organized by the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Islamabad, and featuring speed, bouldering, and lead concluded here on Monday.

Mir Abu ZarFaiz, who earned four medals, set a new national record of speed 7:31 seconds while Zaheer Ahmed, Saifuddin, Huzaifa Imran, Mushahid Shah, Umar Bilal Zafar, and Yasir Shahzad also earned positions in the championships.

The award ceremony was held at AIMs education System where its chairperson decorated the climbers with medals.

While addressing the athletes, he highlighted the importance of sports and stressed the need to attract more children and youth towards climbing and other outdoor pursuits.

President of Alpine Club of Pakistan Abu Zafar Sadiq appreciated the performance of the climbers and assured that ACP would continue to hold competitions and training for athletes, despite financial challenges being faced by the Federation.

Sadiq announced that the kids National Sport Climbing Championship would be held on 15th January 2023 in Islamabad.

