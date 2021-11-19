National sport of hockey cannot be ignored: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Friday that hockey is the national sport of Pakistan and it cannot be ignored

He was addressing a reception and talking to the media in honor of the players of Pakistan hockey team and officials of Hockey Federation who left for India here at Governor House.

On this occasion, President of Pakistan Hockey Federation Brig (retd) Muhammad Khalid Ais Khokhar, Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation Muhammad Asif Bajwa, Chairman Selection Committee Manzoor Hussain, junior and all the players of the national hockey team were also present.

Governor said that Federal and provincial governments will use all available resources to promote hockey, the good wishes of 220 million Pakistani people are with the national hockey team. He was confident, "In Sha Allah, our national hockey team leaving for India will be successful and bring laurel to the country." Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar expressed his best wishes for the victory of the hockey team that left for India and said that 220 million people of Pakistan show full solidarity with their national hockey team.

Pakistani Hockey team will win the tournament in India and make the country proud.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that unfortunately previous governments had been ignoring the national game of Pakistan due to which Pakistan has been lagging behind in hockey instead of moving forward but the current government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is working to promote all sports, including hockey and football, as well as cricket.

Establishing playgrounds in every district of Punjab is the first priority of the government, adding "We are working on the agenda of establishing playgrounds in tehsils after districts."Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the youth of Pakistan is our future and it is also necessary to save the youth from illegal activities and for that it is important to bring them to sports. Where playgrounds are inhabited, the young generation stays away from illegal activities. There is no doubt that the government has provided employment to the youth and taken unprecedented steps for their development and prosperity.