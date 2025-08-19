National Stability Conference Reaffirms Unity, Salutes Armed Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A grand National Stability of Pakistan Conference was organized at Afzal Marque, Multan, in connection with the country’s Independence Day celebrations and the recent military victory in Marka-e-Haq.
The event brought together senior civil and military officials, religious scholars from across the spectrum and peace advocates, symbolizing national solidarity.
The conference was presided over by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque Lahore, who in his address highlighted the spiritual foundation of Pakistan, achieved through countless sacrifices under the banner of islam and the Kalima Tayyiba. He emphasized that safeguarding the homeland was a sacred duty shared by every citizen.
Maulana Azad paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and lauded the armed forces for their historic role in defending the country. Referring to the night of May 6 and 7 when India launched what he called a “cowardly assault,” he said Pakistan’s armed forces gave a crushing response under the leadership of Field Marshal General Hafiz Syed Asim Munir, who humbled the enemy’s arrogance within hours with the help of Allah Almighty. He asserted that the entire nation, along with its religious leaders and government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stood united in the defense of Pakistan.
Other speakers, including leading scholars and representatives of minority communities, reiterated that Pakistan’s defense was in safe hands and that the unity of the nation was the key to thwarting hostile designs. They warned against conspiracies aimed at dividing the people on sectarian, linguistic or regional lines, stressing that such plots were primarily fueled by India to weaken Pakistan internally. They assured that the people of Pakistan will remain steadfast and will not allow national cohesion to be undermined.
The participants also praised the positive role of Pakistan’s armed forces and government in promoting global peace, noting that the country’s efforts were being widely recognized internationally. They added that each passing day was strengthening Pakistan’s defense and stability.
The conference concluded with an expression of solidarity, where participants held hands to symbolize unity, raising spirited slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”, “Islam Zindabad”, and “Pak Army Paindabad.” A special prayer was offered for the martyrs of Pakistan, the security and prosperity of the country, the unity of the Muslim Ummah, the protection of Haramain Sharifain, and the liberation of Kashmir and Palestine. Prayers were also offered for those affected by recent floods in Swat, Buner, and other northern regions.
