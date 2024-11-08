Open Menu

National STEM Day Emphasizes Need For Digital Literacy In Education

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) On National STEM day, educators urged parents, teachers and policymakers to prioritize STEM education and promote digital literacy as together, we can empower students to navigate the complexities of the modern workforce, drive economic growth and shape a brighter future for generations to come.

Owner and Academic Director at The Thinking school Khurram Fiaz talking to a private news channel emphasized the crucial role of STEM education in addressing complex challenges, adding, to tackle pressing issues, we urgently need individuals equipped with science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills.

He underscored that STEM education is vital for cultivating problem-solvers and innovators who can drive progress and improve lives.

He further explained that STEM education in Pakistan will often addresses real-world problems. It will teaches students how to tackle challenges such as climate change, disease prevention and energy efficiency, making them informed and responsible citizens.

Assistant Prof Dr Tasneem Anwar also mentioned that the significance of National STEM Day 2024, emphasizing its goal of igniting students' passion for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).

This innovative approach encourages students to explore the intersections of art and technology, developing essential skills for the 21st century, she added.

This interactive project fosters creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills, introducing students to the dynamic world of STEAM education, she further highlighted.

STEM education has become increasingly important in recent years as our world becomes more reliant on advancements in science, technology, engineering, and math, she said, adding, one significant event that highlights the importance of STEM education is National STEM Day.

Another educator country leader Komal Kamal Khan added National STEM Day, celebrated annually on November 8th, aims to raise awareness and promote the importance of STEM education and careers.

It serves as a reminder of the crucial role that science, technology, engineering, and math play in our daily lives and serves as an opportunity to inspire and engage students in these fields, she added.

By highlighting the significance of STEM education, National STEM Day encourages the development of the skills needed for success in the modern workforce, she concluded.

