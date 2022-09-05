National strategy in offing to cope floods, manage post-flood situation: Khawaja

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said the floods have incurred colossal damage to the country and the government was working to form a national strategy to cope with floods and manage post-flood situation which will be challenging.

Talking to media here, he said, "We will be definitely consulting the institutions concerned to cope with floods and post-flood situation like famine that might cause a tragedy as the country's cropland and agricultural produce was covered under floodwater.

Khawaja said the country was emitting less than one percent green house gas emissions but was on the fifth place among the countries ranked highly vulnerable due to climate change.

He said the government would also appeal to the international community to assist the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

"But we will have to get our act together to face this situation after the settlement of the flood victims," he insisted.

To a question, he said the response within the country was very positive and welcoming as the masses were generously supporting their 33 million brethren facing devastation due to floods.

He accused that the only politician not involved in relief efforts was Imran Khan and was just busy in minting money for donations through a telethon.

"His accounts must be check to avoid embezzlement in flood relief donations given to him," he said.

He mentioned that besides international support "if we will take the initiative then the world will help and God Almighty will guide our endeavours to support flood victims."