ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Measac Research Institute Director General Abdullah Hamid Gul Thursday said a national strategy was indispensible to thwart India 's water aggression.

He said water crisis was our core issue and posing existential threat to us where we had to tackle it above petty politics and mere speeches on the crisis.

Abdullah Gul made these remarks at a symposium on National Water Resources held here.

He welcomed the revolutionary decision to establish Trans-Water Management Organization by the political leadership in order to address Indian water aggression through joint collaboration and conserve natural water resources.

It was the need of the hour to set up such organization as the decision had strategic importance, he added.

Abdullah Gul mentioned that Measac Research Institute had decided to call all parties conference on water crisis. The leaders of all political parties including chief ministers of all the provinces, President Azad Kashmir and the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan and national water experts would be invited on the conference, he added.

DG Measac Research Institute said civilian government's performance on Pakistan's national issues was disappointing and unfortunately the water crisis was being politicized in the past regimes.

He said that there were numerous policies in our country but none of them were implemented in its true letter and spirit.