National street children conference: "I Am Somebody" Kicks Off in Islamabad

Muslim Hands inaugurated the National Street Children Conference titled "I Am Somebody" here on Wednesday at a local hotel in the Federal Capital, the two-day conference aims to create a platform for dialogue, action plans, and partnerships to improve the lives of street-connected children in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Muslim Hands inaugurated the National Street Children Conference titled "I Am Somebody" here on Wednesday at a local hotel in the Federal Capital, the two-day conference aims to create a platform for dialogue, action plans, and partnerships to improve the lives of street-connected children in the country.

Executive Director Muslim Hands, Javed Gillani, emphasized the need for collective action and strategic partnerships to transform the lives of street children, said a press release.

He announced the launch of the nationwide campaign "I Am Somebody," which pledges to facilitate the legal registration and school enrollment of half a million children across Pakistan over the next five years.

This campaign aims to address urgent issues of birth registration and education access, mobilizing support and fostering collaboration among various stakeholders to ensure every child's right to education and identity.

During the Panel Discussion on Strengthening Legal Framework for Street Children experts discussed legal barriers faced by street children and proposed solutions for enhanced protection and rights.

The discussion highlighted the need for legal aid, access to justice, and technological solutions for birth registration.

In a presentation on Maidaan Project the Muslim Hands showcased its initiative that empowers street children through sports, emphasizing the transformative power of education and athletics in improving their lives.

During the session on "Effective Interventions and Success Stories" successful interventions and inspiring stories of street children overcoming challenges were highlighted.

Abdullah, currently studying in Turkey, connected live to share his journey, while Adeel, who plays for the Pakistan Football Federation, spoke about the bright future Muslim Hands has provided him.

In a Panel Discussion on Unlocking Potential: Education & Skills for All: Representatives from various regions and organizations presented their initiatives for education access and skill development for street children. The discussion covered government programs, non-profit efforts, and advocacy for inclusive education policies.

The conference brought together a diverse group of government officials, NGO's, educators, social workers, and child rights advocates. The collaborative atmosphere fostered meaningful exchanges and new partnerships.