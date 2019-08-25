National Summer School of Social Work concluded in Bara Gali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The first National Summer school of Social Work concluded at Bara Gali on Sunday that enabling students to come to social work and human related services in the country.

The Summer School aimed at enabling students in Social Work and related human service fields to explore the meanings, practices and implications of social work from a global and national perspective.

It offered a rare opportunity to learn and interact with the students of Social Work in the country; to explore the commonalities and differences, tolerance and to learn about the social services system in Pakistan.

The participants were engaged in lectures, small group discussions, community service, cultural activities and informal interaction. The issues and challenges faced by social workers in different parts of the country came under discussion on this occasion and suggestions to this effect were put forward. Lectures and activities were incredibly useful and informative.

Ms Shagufta Khalid brought participants together for group work. She brought together students from Punjab and KP enabling them to practice group work in its true sense. A total number of 30 students participated in the event.

Dr Basharat Hussain on this occasion highlighted the challenges for Social Work education in Pakistan. Dr. Shuja Ahmed gave a lecture about critical thinking. It was suggested to include a subject of critical thinking in the Social Work discipline. Dr. Naqeeb deliberated upon personality development.

It is various types and the dynamics that how a personality drives a person to do something to react different psychological and social needs.

Ohaashi from Japan spoke about the political administration and functioning of NGO's/NPO's in his country. He also conducted a session on Youth & SDG's which provided a broader view on the Sustainable Development Goals from a Global perspective.

Ms. Shagufta Naz, facilitator of the event engaged the students to participate and express their own views on Social Cohesion and Human Rights. Ms Rakshanda Naz, Ombudsperson of the KP Govt. who was the chief guest of the event conducted the last session. She briefed the participants on gender mainstreaming and options to consider in cases of violence against women at workplace.

This forum provided two different ethnic groups a chance to interact and know about the traditions of each other's culture. Sessions and activities were followed by a trekking experience, cultural night and cleanliness campaign of the Bara Gali campus.

These activities helped in engaging and interacting the participants to each other and contributing to the national cause "Clean and Green Pakistan". The Department of Social Work, University of Peshawar held the program in collaboration with The Department of Social Work, University of the Punjab, Lahore and the Department of Social Work, Sindh University Jamshoro, Sindh.

Recommendations of this event would be forwarded to the authorities for practical implementation.

It may be mentioned here that the academic discipline of Social Work started in 1952 in Pakistan, however it is true essence is yet to be realized and recognized. Its academic aspect is also not developing due to lack of practical steps on part of the governments.