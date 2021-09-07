National support imperative to strong Armed Forces: COAS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said the Armed Forces were appeared to be wall of sand without nation's support as the strength of any country's military relied on its nation.

The Army Chief addressing the Defence and Martyrs' Day ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ) here said, "This has been in the neighbouring country [Afghanistan]." While giving references to Pakistan's wars with India, the COAS said Pakistan armed forces have proved that they can defend the country during all challenges.

"Martyrs sacrifices will not go in vain and welfare of their families is the responsibility of the armed forces," he added. The Army Chief paid homage to the families of the martyrs for their patience, courage and perseverance to bear the heavy losses of their loved one who embrace martyrdom while defending the motherland.

He said the Armed Forces amid national support has achieved huge successes against the challenge of terrorism and brought normalcy to the country.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan's military was prepared to fight all internal, external, conventional and non-traditional challenges like hybrid warfare.

"The purpose of fifth-generation warfare is to weaken the foundations and damage the national security of the country without engaging in a direct hot confrontation with the opponent nation," he added.

The COAS said the country's enemies wanted to achieve their nefarious designs through propaganda, adding, "We are aware of the tactics and conspiracies of the external enemies but we have to deal with an iron fist with internal elements spreading chaos in the country." The army chief said Pakistan armed forces with the support of the people would thwart all evil designs of the enemies.

General Qamar underscored that the use of force was the sole prerogative of the state and no group or individual would be allowed to blackmail the state on the basis of ethnicity and religion.

The army chief said Pakistan's security and stability was linked to democracy.

"To make it [Pakistan] more stable we have to ensure implementation on Constitution and adopt principles of tolerance, justice," he added.

In the 21st century, the Army Chief said, there was a need to pursue a policy of geo-economics instead of geo-politics for the prosperity and welfare of the people.

"Education, health, infrastructure development and climate change should be our priority," he noted.

The COAS mentioned that the military was closely monitoring the situation in the region particularly the situation in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the Western armed forces. "While there is an opportunity of peace in Afghanistan, the situation can also lead to new challenges and threats," he cautioned.

President of Pakistan and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Dr Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCS) General Nadeem Raza, Federal ministers, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem and other senior civil and military officials participated in the ceremony.

Defence and Martyrs Day is being observed across the nation on September 6, to pay tribute to the country's martyrs and ghazis (who returned from the battle with pride) to reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to defend the country against any misadventure. This year's theme for the Defence and Martyrs' Day is "Our martyrs our pride, a salute to all the relatives belonging to ghazis and Shaheeds." It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian armed forces crossed the international border to attack Pakistan. However, the nation gave a befitting response and foiled the enemy's nefarious designs.

The day was observed through various ceremonies held in cities across the country. Special prayers were offered in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

The day began with a 31-gun salute at the federal capital and 21-gun salutes at provincial capitals.