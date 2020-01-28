National Survey to be conducted for identification of poor: Senate body told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas on Tuesday informed that a national survey would be conducted and poverty scorecard methodology would be applied for identification of the poor in the country.

The committee meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Senator Usman Khan Kakar discussed in detail the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and other welfare initiatives being launched by the government.� Special Assistant to Prime Minister and Chairperson BISP, Dr Sania Nishtar gave the Committee a complete overview of the program.� �� The Committee was informed that Ehsaas was the umbrella under which numerous welfare programs such as the National Socio Economic Registry, Unconditional Cash Transfer, Conditional Cash Transfer, Nutrition Initiative and BISP Graduation Program had been planned.

It was revealed that the Ehsaas Program, launched last year, was the future of social protection in the country.� The initiative focused four areas and 155 policy actions to reduce inequality, invest in people and uplift under-developed districts.� Ehsaas had 134 elements and involved 34 Federal Agencies to implement this multi-sectoral, multi-stakeholder initiative.�� The Committee showed interest regarding various programs came under Ehsaas and its aim to create human capital development, jobs and livelihoods.

� However, keeping in view the BISP program, it showed concern regarding recent exclusion of 850,000 beneficiaries from the program.� The Committee was informed that the decision was taken after thorough examination of beneficiaries which revealed that a large number of beneficiaries did not qualify the criterion.� It was revealed that 820,165 beneficiaries included 2,548 government employees (BS-17 to 21).� The committee stressed the need to fill-up 2067 vacant positions at BISP offices across the country at the earliest. Preference should be given to the individuals hailed from less developed areas.� The Committee directed that recruitment rules must be submitted in the next meeting.� Details of deputations were also sought by the Committee.� The Committee recommended that the BISP program must head towards self sustainability of beneficiaries and help them start up small businesses.� �The meeting was attended by Senators including Fida Muhammad, Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Rahila Magsi, Kalsoom Parveen, Gianchand, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Anwar Lal Dean and senior officers from the Ministry of Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, BISP along with all concerned.