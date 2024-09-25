Open Menu

National Symposium On Today's Challenges And Responsibilities Of Youth Held At GCWUS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 09:10 PM

National Symposium on Today's Challenges and Responsibilities of Youth held at GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Directorate of Inspections and Vigilance Punjab Chairperson Brigadier (retd) Babar Ala-ud-Din has said that Pakistan is the only country in the world where 65 per cent of the population consists of youth.

If this power of youth is not used correctly, then the country cannot be made strong and stable economically, he added.

He stated this while addressing the “National Symposium on Today's Challenges and Responsibilities of Youth” at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

Member National Assembly Gulnaz Shujat Pasha, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, Director Operations Major (retd) Naveed Aslam, Gulshan Aslam, Dr. Afzal Butt besides a large number of students and teachers participated in the symposium.

Babar Ala-ud-Din said that Pakistan is the only nuclear power in the Muslim world and due to the country's geographical and political position in the region, its enemies are after its survival and security. He said that the enemy is inciting despair, extremism and hatred in the nation. The Pakistan Army is fighting against the conspiracies of the enemy, he added.

He said that the enemy is trying to target Punjab. In such a situation, the responsibility of the young generation increases, whenever someone talks to you, speak logically and reject them instead of spreading false news, he added.

Babar Ala-ud-Din said that the Punjab government has started special initiatives for the youth, some of them have already started and some will be started soon. He said that the Punjab Chief Minister has started 19 initiatives for girls and boys. He said that milk is being given to schoolchildren under the Chief Minister Punjab Schools Meal Program from DG Khan.

A library in educational institutions, scholarship for 30,000 students, international certification to CM Intern Program holders and laptop scheme were being revived, he added.

Health Clinic on Wheel and Field Hospital Programs are running successfully, he said and added that Women Police Station has received 100,000 calls in the last 5 months to address women's harassment. He said that advanced technology courses have been offered through TEVTA and a badge is about to emerge with 14 advanced skills including artificial intelligence.

He said that working women's hostels are being built, adding that government and private sector workers will be able to stay in these hostels. South Asia's largest IT city is going to be built in Lahore.

More Stories From Pakistan