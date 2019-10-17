National T20 Cup: Baluchistan and Sindh register wins

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) ::Baluchistan downed Central Punjab by 27 runs in their National T20 Cup fixture at Iqbal Stadium here on Wednesday.

Put into bat, opener Awais Zia provided a solid start to Baluchistan despite losing his partner Imam-ul-Haq for just 11 runs. Awais along with Bismillah Khan took the team's score from 11-1 to 72-2. Awais scored 56 runs with the help of 4 fours and 2 sixes while Bismillah Khan smashed 51 runs of 23 balls hitting 7 fours and 3 sixes. Haris Sohail made 2 runs, Imran Farhat 11, Hussain Talat 14, while Amad Butt and Mohammad Asghar returned to pavilion without bothering the scorer. Yasir Shah remained not out on 14. Baluchistan posted a total of 164 for 8 in allotted 20 overs.

Fahim Ashraf was pick of the bowlers grabbing 3 wickets for 33 runs while Bilal Asif, Naseem Shah and Usman Qadir took one wicket each.

While chasing the Central Punjab scored 137 for 8 in 20 overs. Babar Azam and Ahmed Shahzad provided 59 runs opening partnership but Babar Azam returned to pavilion after scoring 30 runs. Ahmed Shahzad made 52 with 5 fours and one six and Saad Nasim managed to score 18 runs. Central Punjab other batsmen failed to enter into double figures.

For Baluchistan, Amad Butt was the standout bowler grabbing three wickets for 23 runs whereas Yasir Shah and Umer Gul bagged two wickets each while Akif Javed took one wicket.

Awais Zia was declared man of the match.

Scores in brief: Baluchistan 164-8, 20 overs( Awais Zia 56, Bismillah Khan 51; Fahim Ashraf 3-33, Usman Qadir 1-20) Central Punjab 137-8, 20 overs (Ahmed Shahzad 52, Babar Azam 30; Amad Butt 3-23, Yasir Shah 2-19) Earlier, in the first fixture Sindh defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 8 runs. Put into bat, Sindh posted a total of 176 for the loss of 6 wickets in allotted twenty overs. Ahsan Ali scored 64 runs while Khurram Manzoor made 35 runs. Umer Khan, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shanwari, Imran Khan Junior and Mohsin took one wicket each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In reply, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chasing a target of 176 managed to score 168 for 6 in allotted twenty overs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan scored 70 runs on 43 balls but could not steer his team to victory.

For Sindh, fast bowler Anwar Ali bagged three wickets giving away 30 runs while Mohammad Husnain took two wickets for 29.

Ahsan Ali was declared man of the match.

Scores in brief: Sindh 176-6, 20 overs( Ahsan Ali 64, Khurram Manzoor 35; Junaid Khan 1-33, Usman Shanwari 1-23) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 168-6, 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 70, Israrullah 28; Anwar Ali 3-30, Mohammad Husnain 2-29)