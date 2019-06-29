UrduPoint.com
National Team Performance In 1992 World Cup Was Magnificent: Minister For National Food Security And Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 03:07 PM

Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan Saturday said the performance of Pakistan cricket team in the World Cup 1992 was exemplary under the leadership of former cricket captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan Saturday said the performance of Pakistan cricket team in the World Cup 1992 was exemplary under the leadership of former cricket captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, the minister said the whole the nation was expecting the same sterling performance in the match against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Sahibzada Mehboob said prayers of the entire nation were with the national team and expressed the hope that Pakistani team would defeat Afghanistan as per expectations of the nation.

The minister said the performance of Pakistan team against South Africa and New Zealand was extraordinary and hoped that the team should show same kind of performance against Afghanistan and would win the match.

