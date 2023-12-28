National Tech Lancer Summit held at IUB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Faculty of Computing and Directorate of Students Affairs the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized the National Tech Lancer Summit.

Punjab Information Technology board and National Freelance Training Program besides more than 60 IT institutions, software houses, and freelancers from across the country participated in this mega event organized in the main auditorium of the university.

Senior Dean Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum inaugurated the summit, said that the development in information technology, especially the promotion of freelancing, can boost the country's economy. By holding this mega event at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, our teachers and students will get an opportunity to access the global market in the field of information technology, especially freelancing.

She congratulated the Dean Faculty of Computing Prof. Dr. Dost Muhammad Khan, the Director of Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, and the Focal Person Dr. Faheem Mushtaq for successfully organizing the Tech Freelancers Summit. Dr. Faheem Mushtaq Advisor of IUB Freelancing Society while explaining the aims and objectives of the summit said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become a big name in the field of IT at the global level.

This university is providing manpower in the IT sector as well as providing quality products. The purpose of this conference is to bring together freelancers, tech leaders and experts, teachers, researchers, and students from the private and public sectors on one platform so that IT experts and investors can come together in one place and start mutual development projects.

This mega summit will open new chapters of economic development and technological expertise along with employment opportunities.

The interaction of the IT community and the presence of all these people in Islamia University Bahawalpur will certainly create new opportunities for development in this field in the region. Dr. Faheem Mushtaq expressed special thanks to the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar for his special guidance and patronage in organizing this mega summit.

After the inaugural session, in networking and panel discussions, IT experts from across the country informed the students about the immense career and business opportunities in the IT sector. Prominent IT and software companies set up stalls in a special exhibition area adjacent to the conference hall.