National Telecommunication Corporation efforts for uninterrupted ICT services appreciated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Managing Director Brig (retd) Viqar Rashid Khan has appreciated the efforts of NTC staff for providing uninterrupted 24/7 information communication technology (ICT) services to all the government departments during the difficult days of coronavirus pandemic.

Viqar Rashid visited the field staff to observe and buck up their efforts in providing uninterrupted data and telecom services to the most sensitive institutions, especially hospitals, public service organizations and government offices throughout the country at the critical time, a press release on Tuesday said.

It may be mentioned that in the fight against corona pandemic, the availability of Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline 1166 to the public has been further enhanced by NTC for the public ease.

"The NTC stands shoulder to shoulder with the government in the fight against coronavirus and will continue to discharge its legal obligations under this difficult time," the press release added.