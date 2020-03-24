UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Telecommunication Corporation Efforts For Uninterrupted ICT Services Appreciated

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

National Telecommunication Corporation efforts for uninterrupted ICT services appreciated

National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Managing Director Brig (retd) Viqar Rashid Khan has appreciated the efforts of NTC staff for providing uninterrupted 24/7 information communication technology (ICT) services to all the government departments during the difficult days of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Managing Director Brig (retd) Viqar Rashid Khan has appreciated the efforts of NTC staff for providing uninterrupted 24/7 information communication technology (ICT) services to all the government departments during the difficult days of coronavirus pandemic.

Viqar Rashid visited the field staff to observe and buck up their efforts in providing uninterrupted data and telecom services to the most sensitive institutions, especially hospitals, public service organizations and government offices throughout the country at the critical time, a press release on Tuesday said.

It may be mentioned that in the fight against corona pandemic, the availability of Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline 1166 to the public has been further enhanced by NTC for the public ease.

"The NTC stands shoulder to shoulder with the government in the fight against coronavirus and will continue to discharge its legal obligations under this difficult time," the press release added.

Related Topics

Technology Rashid Rashid Khan May All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler orders 10% ؜reduction in SEWA bills ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media suspends print publications, issue ..

16 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Center Produces 500,000 Tests for ..

1 minute ago

Pedersen Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Syria fo ..

1 minute ago

Govt's strict measures to halt further COVID-19 sp ..

1 minute ago

Haleem Adil Shaikh visits Isolation Ward

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.