National Tennis Tournament for women begins today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :National Tennis Tournament for women was started at Pakistan Tennis Federation Complex, here on Tuesday (24 September).

According to organizers, women tennis players from across the country would participate in the five-day event, reported Radio Pakistan.

The sources said. "The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) is the principal organizing body of women 's professional tennis," adding, it governs the WTA Tour which is the worldwide professional tennis tour for women and was founded to create a better future for women 's tennis.