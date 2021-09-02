National Test cricketers visit historical Islamia College University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Test cricketers of the national cricket team visited Islamia College and met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gul Majeed Khan in his office here on Thursday.

Shabir Ahmed, Assistant Registrar, Islamia College, Ali Hoti, Director Sports and others were also present on the occasion.

Pakistan Champion Trophy hero Fakhar Zaman, Test Fast Bowler Imran Khan Senior, Peshawar Zalmi Fast Bowler Sameen Gul Afridi and first class Cricketer Sajjad Hashmi visited Islamia College University, Peshawar.

Talking to the players of the national cricket team, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Gul Majeed said that the administration wants to promote sports in Islamia College to provide healthy and positive activities to the youth.

He said that the players of Islamia College want to further improve their performance and in this regard they are in touch with the provincial government and the federation and very soon international standard gymnasium gym, cricket academy, football Academy, athletics, volleyball basketball academies will be established.

The Vice Chancellor appealed to these National players to cooperate and support Islamia College players in order to make this Institution for the production of more international standard players.

Meanwhile, Test cricketer Fakhar Zaman while appreciating the efforts of Islamia College management said that the players of Islamia College are very talented while admissions on sports basis are also done on merit and that is why the students of Islamia College are part of the national team today, enlightening the name of the country.

The players of the national cricket team also said that Islamia College is a historical educational institution and everyone wants to study at this institution and they consider the students studying here as lucky who are currently here.

Test cricketers Fakhar Zaman and Imran Khan said that it was their life's desire to study at Islamia College and it is no less fortunate for the students studying here to get this opportunity. They assured all possible cooperation for the establishment of a cricket club in Islamia College and for the betterment of the cricket team.