UrduPoint.com

National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) Inks R/D With Korean International Corporation Agency (KOICA)

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) inks R/D with Korean International Corporation Agency (KOICA)

National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) inked a Record of Discussion (R/D) with Korean International Corporation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan to equip Pak-Korea Technical Textile Research Centre with modern technology at an estimated cost of USD 7.12 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) inked a Record of Discussion (R/D) with Korean International Corporation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan to equip Pak-Korea Technical Textile Research Centre with modern technology at an estimated cost of USD 7.12 million.

NTUF Rector Dr Tanveer Hussain and Country Director KOICA Pakistan Mr.

Je He Yeon signed the R/D which included civil work, equipment and training of both faculty and industrial professional.

Speaking on the occasion, NTUF Rector thanked the Korean Government for granting aid and appreciated the supportive role of the Ministry of Economic Affair Division (EAD), Ministry of Planning and Reform, Higher education Commission (HEC), KOICA, Islamabad Office and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

This R/D would help in accelerating research efforts in textile sector which was backboneof the national economy, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Faisalabad Technology Education United States Dollars HEC Textile Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem unavailable for Engla ..

Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem unavailable for England match

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber launches Indian Business &amp; Pro ..

Sharjah Chamber launches Indian Business &amp; Professional Council

16 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Museum of the Future attracts one millio ..

Dubai’s Museum of the Future attracts one million visitors from 163 countries ..

16 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Gladiators win toss, opt to field first ..

HBL PSL 8: Gladiators win toss, opt to field first against Qalandars

18 minutes ago
 11 held during general holdup in Kulachi, Daraban ..

11 held during general holdup in Kulachi, Daraban areas

2 minutes ago
 SUEWA members staged protest demonstration against ..

SUEWA members staged protest demonstration against unlawful lease granted by var ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.