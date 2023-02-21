National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) inks R/D with Korean International Corporation Agency (KOICA)

National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) inked a Record of Discussion (R/D) with Korean International Corporation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan to equip Pak-Korea Technical Textile Research Centre with modern technology at an estimated cost of USD 7.12 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) inked a Record of Discussion (R/D) with Korean International Corporation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan to equip Pak-Korea Technical Textile Research Centre with modern technology at an estimated cost of USD 7.12 million.

NTUF Rector Dr Tanveer Hussain and Country Director KOICA Pakistan Mr.

Je He Yeon signed the R/D which included civil work, equipment and training of both faculty and industrial professional.

Speaking on the occasion, NTUF Rector thanked the Korean Government for granting aid and appreciated the supportive role of the Ministry of Economic Affair Division (EAD), Ministry of Planning and Reform, Higher education Commission (HEC), KOICA, Islamabad Office and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

This R/D would help in accelerating research efforts in textile sector which was backboneof the national economy, he added.