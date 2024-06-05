National Think-Tank, Good Governance Forum organizes seminar on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget 2024-25

National Think Tank & Good Governance Forum organized a seminar on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget 2024-2025, at Peshawar Press Club, focusing on opportunities, challenges, and solutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) National Think Tank & Good Governance Forum organized a seminar on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget 2024-2025, at Peshawar Press Club, focusing on opportunities, challenges, and solutions.

The event brought together a diverse group of participants from various walks of life.

The seminar was chaired by Dr. Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, former Home Secretary and IGP, who outlined the objectives of the Think Tank by mentioning that it would be platform to generate debate on important national and international issues, suggesting a way forward.

The key note speakers included Shaukat Yousafzai, former Minister; Himayatullah Khan, Ex Advisor to KP Government; Ayub Shah, Senior Vice President PPP & Former MPA; Arshad Aziz Malik, President Peshawar Press Club; and Syed Baadshah Bukhari, Ex Secretary Finance KP.

Dr. Syed Akhtar Ali Shah delivered a speech on the bird's eye view of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget and its implications.

Syed Baadshah Bukhari presented a detailed analysis of the current budget, highlighting key points such as the dependence on Federal Government payouts and previous trends, which raised concerns about the province's financial situation.

He emphasized that the lower own source receipts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and high dependence on the Federal government are significant challenges.

The emerging salary and pension pressure would also be a real challenge. Due to the previous track record of the Federal Government, the budget may face a huge deficit.

Himayatullah Khan discussed the positive attributes of the budget, focusing on projects such as the Chashma Right Bank Canal, which would help cultivate over 300,000 acres of land.

He also highlighted road linkages among major cities as a good initiative for increasing economic activities.

He emphasized that the KP government must look at its energy agreements with the Federal government and directly auction electricity produced.

Shaukat Yousafzai praised the present Chief Minister for bravely asking for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's share from the federal government, stating that it was a challenging job to get shares from them.

He welcomed suggestions from the National Think Tank and assured that the present government would adopt a participatory approach for successful implementation and be a single voice for asking for shares from the Federal Government.

Arshad Aziz Malik predicted a deficit of PKR 400 to 500 billion due to low receipts and expressed concerns about the coming months.

Ayub Shah emphasized the need for the government to give relief to the masses and for all stakeholders to sit together with a single agenda.

The speakers also mentioned that out of Rs 1.7 trillion estimated budget, allocation of outlay Rs 416 billion for social protection, law and order and economic development was peanut not likely to bring qualitative change in life.

They appreciated allocation of Rs 28 billion for Sehat Card, Rs 29 wheat subsidy and Rs 12 billion for three youth employment programme Speakers cautioned that without economic growth at the rate of 7 % such kind of subsidies may not be sustainable.

Regarding construction of 5,000 houses, the speakers said that it would have better to complete Peshawar valley scheme and resolve the long standing issue of Regi Lalma.

Subsiding BRT with allocation Rs 3 billion may reduce the cost of travelling but may not be feasible in the long run.

Financing of the Universities have also been cited as big challenge, for which no plan was there.

The speakers also mentioned that economics was all about setting priorities, but despite financial crunch no plan had been given to downsizing the bureaucratic structure, by abolishing unnecessary departments, and bring end to duplication and triplications such as Public health, Water & Sanitation Authority, City Government and Peshawar Development Authority.

Speakers also argued that a huge amount Rs140.62 billion has been allocated but citizen’s fundamental right to life is not protected.

Citing Peshawar as case in point they lamented that street crime was on the peak, ice and heroin affecting every household, betting destroying the youth .

The floor was then open for a question-and-answer session, during which Ms. Rabia Sattar, a development professional, raised a question about the delay in asking for the rights of the province.

Other guests also raised questions about self-reliance, revenue generation, tourism, and the exploitation of KP's mineral resources.

The guest speakers responded to the questions, concluding that a unified voice is necessary for the financial rights of KP and that work should be done on revenue generation mechanisms.

