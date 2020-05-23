UrduPoint.com
National Transmission And Despatch Company (NTDC) Completing Its Projects On Fast-track Basis

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 04:46 PM

National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) completing its projects on fast-track basis

National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) is completing its ongoing projects on fast-track basis with the best utilisation of resources, despite COVID-19 pandemic in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) : National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) is completing its ongoing projects on fast-track basis with the best utilisation of resources, despite COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In a recent development, the construction of 38-kilometre-long 500-kV double circuit quad bundle transmission line consisting of 126 towers for looping in & out 500-kV single circuit, Haveli Bahadur Shah-Gatti Circuit-II at 500-kV grid station Faisalabad West was successfully energised on load on May 22, 2020.

A spokesman for NTDC said that the transmission line is transmitting power from Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant to 500-kV grid station Gatti (Faisalabad) via under construction 500-kV grid station Faisalabad West.

The spokesman added that construction work at 500-kV grid station Faisalabad West is also being completed at fast pace. The completion of the project would yield to tackle the increasing demand of electricity of domestic, industrial, commercial and agri consumers.

While updating about completion of another task on war-footing, the spokesman said that the NTDC team has also completed installation/ erection work of a collapsed tower of 500-kV Rawat- Neelum-Jhelum transmission line and the said transmission line has been energised successfully.

NTDC Managing Director Engr Dr Khwaja Riffat Hassan has appreciated the efforts of teams for completing both these tasks by working day and night during coronavirus pandemic especially in Eid holidays.

