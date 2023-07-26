National Transport Research Center (NTRC) sensitizes people on road safety

National Transport Research Center (NTRC) on Wednesday conducted a road safety workshop to educate drivers, citizens and professionals on the fundamentals of road safety, and analyze national and global trends in fatalities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :National Transport Research Center (NTRC) on Wednesday conducted a road safety workshop to educate drivers, citizens and professionals on the fundamentals of road safety, and analyze national and global trends in fatalities.

"The Primary goal of the workshop was to develop a better understanding of strategies and policies to foster a safer road environment in the country," said a press release.

The training course witnessed active participation from diverse stakeholders, reflecting a shared commitment towards adopting a road safety culture in Pakistan.

"The workshop truly helped me to understand road sensitivity, which resultantly empowered me as a safe driver," a participant expressed after the workshop." Chief NTRC expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the participants' active involvement and commitment to road safety.

In the end, participants were awarded course completion certificates in recognition of their dedication, and active participation.