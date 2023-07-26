Open Menu

National Transport Research Center (NTRC) Sensitizes People On Road Safety

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 07:58 PM

National Transport Research Center (NTRC) sensitizes people on road safety

National Transport Research Center (NTRC) on Wednesday conducted a road safety workshop to educate drivers, citizens and professionals on the fundamentals of road safety, and analyze national and global trends in fatalities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :National Transport Research Center (NTRC) on Wednesday conducted a road safety workshop to educate drivers, citizens and professionals on the fundamentals of road safety, and analyze national and global trends in fatalities.

"The Primary goal of the workshop was to develop a better understanding of strategies and policies to foster a safer road environment in the country," said a press release.

The training course witnessed active participation from diverse stakeholders, reflecting a shared commitment towards adopting a road safety culture in Pakistan.

"The workshop truly helped me to understand road sensitivity, which resultantly empowered me as a safe driver," a participant expressed after the workshop." Chief NTRC expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the participants' active involvement and commitment to road safety.

In the end, participants were awarded course completion certificates in recognition of their dedication, and active participation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Driver Road From

Recent Stories

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader ..

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM directs effective measures for improv ..

Caretaker CM directs effective measures for improvement of law and order in KP

3 minutes ago
 IHC stops lower court from final verdict regarding ..

IHC stops lower court from final verdict regarding PTI chief's bails

3 minutes ago
 IHC suspends sentence of vendor

IHC suspends sentence of vendor

3 minutes ago
 Court declares Gill as absconder

Court declares Gill as absconder

44 seconds ago
 UK Businessman Joseph Lewis Charged With Insider T ..

UK Businessman Joseph Lewis Charged With Insider Trading Securities Fraud - US A ..

46 seconds ago
LESCO Board approves salary, pension increase for ..

LESCO Board approves salary, pension increase for employees

48 seconds ago
 Court orders to stop salary of IGP, others over no ..

Court orders to stop salary of IGP, others over not producing Parvez Elahi

49 seconds ago
 Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs ..

Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs away: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

15 minutes ago
 Extinguishing Fire on Cargo Ship Off Dutch Coast M ..

Extinguishing Fire on Cargo Ship Off Dutch Coast May Take Days, Weeks - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Russian Minister Slams Olympic Committee for Pushi ..

Russian Minister Slams Olympic Committee for Pushing Interests of Select Countri ..

12 minutes ago
 Blind murder case solved: three killers arrested

Blind murder case solved: three killers arrested

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan