National tree planting campaign launched in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Tuesday launched National Tree Planting Campaign 2021 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Addressing the inauguration campaign at Chief Minister's Secretariat Chinar Bagh Gilgit, after planting a pine trees at Chinar Bagh Gilgit, the CM said effects of climate change in Gilgit-Baltistan were rapidly affecting the entire region causing severe effects on human health.

He said vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was to encourage plantation to avert effects of global warming and "Ten Bullion Tree Tsunami" was part of it.

He urged the public to take part actively in the campaign to protect the country from hazardous environmental impact.

The Chief Minister added that to make this campaign a success, the provincial government would provide all resources to the forest department.