National Unity Conference held with commitment to stand firm with Pak armed forces

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A National Unity Conference was held on Thursday with a commitment to stand united and firm with the Pakistan armed forces to protect the motherland.

The conference was held at Crystal Market, opposite City school, under the leadership of Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad and Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid, Lahore. The conference brought together top religious scholars from all schools of thought, senior government officials and members of civil society with the collective aim of promoting national cohesion, religious harmony and peace across the country.

In his keynote address, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad declared that Pakistan is a sacred blessing of Allah, created in the name of islam and the Kalima Tayyaba, and protected through the sacrifices of millions. “Every child of this nation stands ready for the defense of Pakistan. Our unity is our strength and through this unity, we will defeat every enemy,” he stated.

Maulana Azad issued a strong warning to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “Stop threatening Pakistan. If you dare to initiate aggression, the world will witness the consequences. We are a nuclear nation, and our faith, La ilaha illallah, gives us the courage to respond with full force.”

He accused India of orchestrating terrorism inside Pakistan and using false-flag operations like the Pulwama and Pehalgam incidents to malign Pakistan internationally. He said, "Pulwama attack was a fabrication, a tool of Modi’s political narrative and we strongly condemn it,” adding that Pakistan has provided undeniable evidence of Indian involvement in cross-border terrorism.

He praised the success of Paigham-e-Pakistan, a national narrative endorsed by top scholars that declares extremism, terrorism and suicide bombings as haram. “This initiative has broken the back of terrorism and sectarian violence. We will now ensure it becomes the voice of every household in Pakistan”, he maintained.

Maulana Azad called upon scholars across the country to use pulpits and platforms to foster peace, unity and mutual respect. “You are the guardians of the mosques and the unity of Pakistan. Together, we must continue to play our vital role in promoting interfaith harmony and defeating hatred,” he added.

He said that Pakistan will respond with full force to any form of Indian aggression. He strongly condemned the Pehalgam attack narrative, labeling it a "bundle of lies" and a calculated move by India to malign Pakistan. He criticized the Indian government for its continuous targeting of minorities and persistent conspiracies against Pakistan.

He also raised serious concerns over India's violation of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a breach of international law. "We will not allow Prime Minister Modi to trample over this treaty," he said, adding that every time Pakistan moves towards development and prosperity, it seems to threaten the Indian establishment.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad further stated that India and Modi's nefarious agenda would not be allowed to succeed in Pakistan. He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Hafiz Asim Munir for their commendable roles in ensuring the country’s stability and prosperity. He reaffirmed that the Pakistani nation stands firmly with its brave armed forces and national security institutions in safeguarding the nation. "We salute our martyrs who have made unparalleled sacrifices for the defense and peace of our country," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Sharif’s call for an international investigation into the Pehalgam incident, he stated that this has left India visibly unsettled. He said that the decisions made by the Pakistani government during the national security meeting reflect the voice of the entire nation. "We will foil the enemy’s malicious intentions," he vowed.

The conference also expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and Gaza.

Appreciating the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he lauded their efforts in strengthening peace, development and women's rights in Punjab. He also thanked the district administration of Dera Ghazi Khan including Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq, DPO Syed Ali and others for their support in making the conference successful.

The event concluded with special prayers for national security, peace, the success of the armed forces, and the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

APP/hus/thh

2127 hrs