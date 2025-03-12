Open Menu

National Unity, Constructive Dialogue Needed For Progress: Qaiser Sheikh

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 11:40 PM

National unity, constructive dialogue needed for progress: Qaiser Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Wednesday stressed the need for national unity and dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged all political parties and state institutions to set aside internal differences for the country’s progress.

He emphasized that finding solutions through constructive dialogue, rather than indulging in blame games and verbal attacks, is the only way forward.

“We must chart a roadmap for economic stability, political cohesion, and strengthening democracy to ensure the nation’s integrity,” he said.

Condemning the terrorist attack in Balochistan, he expressed solidarity with the affected families, terming the incident tragic and deplorable. He reiterated that the entire nation stands united with its security forces in the fight against terrorism.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for coopera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..

1 hour ago
 King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Cop ..

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

2 hours ago
 Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

3 hours ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

3 hours ago
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military in ..

UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..

3 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Ras ..

International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..

3 hours ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

3 hours ago
 MGX backs Binance in landmark investment

MGX backs Binance in landmark investment

3 hours ago
 Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 54 ..

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case

3 hours ago
 US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign ..

US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan