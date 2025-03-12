National unity, constructive dialogue needed for progress: Qaiser Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Wednesday stressed the need for national unity and dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged all political parties and state institutions to set aside internal differences for the country’s progress.

He emphasized that finding solutions through constructive dialogue, rather than indulging in blame games and verbal attacks, is the only way forward.

“We must chart a roadmap for economic stability, political cohesion, and strengthening democracy to ensure the nation’s integrity,” he said.

Condemning the terrorist attack in Balochistan, he expressed solidarity with the affected families, terming the incident tragic and deplorable. He reiterated that the entire nation stands united with its security forces in the fight against terrorism.