National Unity essential for Balochistan’s Development: Danyal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Wednesday urged the nation to put aside partisan differences and rally behind a unified effort to tackle Balochistan's pressing energy issues. Addressing at a research dissemination event on rural electrification in Balochistan he stated "At this pivotal moment, we must rise above political divisions and work collectively to ensure no province is left behind as energy gap in Balochistan is a national concern that demands unified action and shared responsibility.”

He underscored that the development of Balochistan is crucial to the overall progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He highlighted the government’s commitment through the National Electricity Plan 2023 and the Alternative Renewable Energy Policy 2019, which aim to achieve universal electrification and increase renewable energy share to 30% by 2030.

He said Balochistan’s immense renewable potential must be harnessed for its people and for Pakistan. He stated “We are committed to transforming policies into tangible projects—grid extensions, solar solutions, and support for agricultural electrification.”

He urged all stakeholders to collaborate in ensuring equitable development and energy justice for Balochistan.